Doja Cat has announced that she will no longer be performing on her scheduled dates of iHeartRadio’s ‘Jingle Ball’ tour through North America, due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The rapper and singer’s involvement with the concert series was brought into question last week (December 11), when she shared on Twitter that members of her production team had tested positive and would go into quarantine immediately. As a safety precaution, Doja Cat shared that she would be pulling out of the New York and Boston dates over the weekend.

A day later, however, she took to Twitter once again to reveal that she had tested positive herself and would be forced to cancel the remaining appearances – including shows in Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta and Miami. “My spirits are down,” she wrote in her statement, while also reassuring fans that she was “doing OK” and she was “look[ing] forward to recovering.”

See the respective statements via Twitter below:

iHeart update…I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon pic.twitter.com/kwcmdGJTe4 — my sick sad ass (@DojaCat) December 10, 2021

Doja Cat had already performed at three of the Christmas-themed concerts prior to contracting the virus – in Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago. Among those she performed alongside include Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, BTS and her ‘Best Friend’ collaborator Saweetie. The New York and Boston shows went ahead as planned, with performances from Ed Sheeran and the Jonas Brothers.

This also marks the second time she has contracted COVID-19, with the first happening in July of 2020. It came several months after she had openly mocked the pandemic at the start of its worldwide spread, claiming that she was “not scared” of it.

The post Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour appeared first on NME.