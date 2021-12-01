Search

Phoebe Bridgers Covers Tom Waits’ ‘Day After Tomorrow’ for Charity

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • December 01, 2021

The singer’s yearly Christmas-cover tradition includes donating all track sales to charity

In the latest to her rapidly expanding Christmas catalogue, Phoebe Bridgers released a cover of Tom Waits’ 2004 song “Day After Tomorrow.”

 

 

“Day After Tomorrow” is the 15th track off Waits’ Real Gone. All proceeds from Bridgers’ cover sales will go to The International Institute of Los Angeles – The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division which provides refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking with skills, abilities, and resources to begin new lives in Southern California.

Bridgers‘ cover of “Day After Tomorrow” was produced by Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, and Bridgers. Musicians included Harrison Whitford, Marshall Vore, Rob Moose and Will Maclellan, and a choir including Z Berg, Kaitlyn Dever, Mady Dever, Ethan Gruska, Emily Kohavi, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Annie Stela, Harrison Whitford.

The singer has a yearly tradition of covering a holiday song for charity, and previously shared covers of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” with Fiona Apple and The National‘s Matt Berninger, and McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” with Jackson Browne.

Earlier this year, Bridgers stirred up the internet when she smashed a guitar during her Saturday Night Live performance, covered Bo Burnham and toured throughout the late summer/early fall.

The post Phoebe Bridgers Covers Tom Waits’ ‘Day After Tomorrow’ for Charity appeared first on SPIN.

