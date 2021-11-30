Search

Discover

NEWS

Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • November 30, 2021

Tickets go on sale December 3

The newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters—in addition to everything else they and frontman Dave Grohl are doing this busy year—are ready to hit the road again. This morning, the Foo Fighters announced a slew of 2022 North American tour dates.

The 17-date run will have the Foos performing in amphitheaters, stadiums, and festivals beginning in May next year. Tickets go on sale at 10 am local on Friday, Dec. 3. This is the band’s most extensive run throughout North America since the tenth studio release Medicine at Midnight. More tour information and details of special guests will be announced soon.

Citi cardmembers can access the official presale beginning 12 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 30 until 10 p.m. local Thursday, Dec. 2.

 

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates

 

5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA
5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC
5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY
7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY
7/22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON
7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA
7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME
7/29 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC
8/1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN
8/3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN
8/6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO
8/8 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT
8/10 – Big Sky Events Arena – Big Sky, MT
8/13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA
8/18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA
8/20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

The post Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour appeared first on SPIN.

5 5 3
  1. sscott8902
    sonia scott This was such a great read! As a freelancer myself, I was totally baffled by the way the pay structure b/w 7000 to 15000 dollars per month seemed to work when I first started out. Now, with a few more administrative skills beyond just computer basic skills, I've been able to create a pretty good deal for myself! Myself wishing advance Congrats on all your success and I would like to urge you look forward to reading more here >>> www.infolifestyles.com
    ...show more
  2. JudithAlfaro
    JudithAlfaro My last pay check was $9500 working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 15k for months now and she works about 20 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. This is what I do................ www.Newapp1.com
    ...show more
  3. ScarlettCarter1
    ScarlettCarter I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.