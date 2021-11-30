Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour

The newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters—in addition to everything else they and frontman Dave Grohl are doing this busy year—are ready to hit the road again. This morning, the Foo Fighters announced a slew of 2022 North American tour dates.

The 17-date run will have the Foos performing in amphitheaters, stadiums, and festivals beginning in May next year. Tickets go on sale at 10 am local on Friday, Dec. 3. This is the band’s most extensive run throughout North America since the tenth studio release Medicine at Midnight. More tour information and details of special guests will be announced soon.

Citi cardmembers can access the official presale beginning 12 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 30 until 10 p.m. local Thursday, Dec. 2.

Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates

5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA

5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY

7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON

7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

7/29 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

8/1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

8/3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

8/6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

8/8 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT

8/10 – Big Sky Events Arena – Big Sky, MT

8/13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA

8/18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

8/20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

