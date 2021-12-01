The Linda Lindas just debuted their newest single, in honor of vocalist and guitarist Bela Salazar’s cat, “Nino.”

Off the punk quartet’s forthcoming 2022 record, “Nino” follows their other recent releases of “Racist, Sexist Boy” and “Oh!” “Nino” is out today via Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz’s own indie, LA-based Epitaph Records. Its lyric video was illustrated and animated by Rob Fidel, and it’s storyboard by Salazar. “The killer of mice and cats” (Nino) was also written by Salazar, and produced, engineered, and mixed by Carlos de la Garza.

This isn’t the first time the band has paid tribute to one of their own furry felines. Salazar wrote a song for the group’s 2020 self-titled EP, “Monica,” about her siamese cat. And another cat happens to be featured as a musician in “Nino.” “If you listen carefully there is a real-life, remarkably talented cat named Lil Dude playing piano on it. (We have the footage!) Enjoy!,” the band said in a statement.

The Los Angeles-based band formed in 2018, and first played together when former Dum Dum Girls front woman Kristin Kontrol invited them to play covers for the Girlschool LA festival. They’ve opened for Alice Bag and Bikini Kill, and even garnered praise from Hayley Williams, Questlove, Flea, and Sonic Youth for their blistering hit “Racist, Sexist Boy.”

The post Hear The Linda Lindas’ New Song About A Cat Named ‘Nino’ appeared first on SPIN.