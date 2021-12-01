Search

Elton John shares new ‘Inside The Lockdown Sessions’ documentary

By NME/Will Richards • December 01, 2021

The film, featuring Miley Cyrus, Rina Sawayama and more, documents the creation of new collaborative album 'The Lockdown Sessions'

Elton John has shared a new documentary on the creation of his collaborative album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’.

Inside The Lockdown Sessions, streaming exclusively on Apple Music, features Miley Cyrus, Rina Sawayama, Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder and more, and documents the album John made over lockdown over three parts.

“Surprise! Just in time for the holidays, I’m taking you ‘Inside the Lockdown Sessions’,” John wrote on Twitter to announce the new film.

“Watch as I go deep into the making of my latest album with all of my collaborators.”

Watch Inside The Lockdown Sessions below.

Reviewing ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, which came out in October and features collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Young ThugNicki Minaj and more, NME wrote: “All in all, ‘The Lockdown Sessions’’ all-bets-off stylistic game of spin-the-bottle feels attuned to 2021’s post-genre Spotify world, as Elton continues to further his musical universe. The Rocketman remains in orbit.”

Speaking to NME about the process of creating the album in a recent Big Read interview, John said: “It was never an album I was gonna make,” adding: “I thought, ‘I’m becoming a session musician again like I was 54 years ago, and it feels good.’ I had no restrictions, and I actually loved playing on other people’s records. It was different sorts of music, and music and artists that I loved, so I was in my element. It was like Back To The Future.

“You have to go in there with no ego when you’re playing on someone else’s record and just give them exactly what they want. But also enjoy the process too.”

This week (December 3), Elton John will release his upcoming Christmas duet with Ed Sheeran, titled ‘Merry Christmas’.

The post Elton John shares new ‘Inside The Lockdown Sessions’ documentary appeared first on NME.

