Adele is headed to Las Vegas for her newly announced residency in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel. The residency has been talked about for a while, now, the time has finally arrived.

“Weekends with Adele” begins Friday, January 21, and Adele is set to perform two shows each weekend, ending on Saturday, April 16. The residency follows the release of her long-awaited 30, which came out this month. The album quickly became the top-selling album of the year and has been in the top spot on the Billboard 200 album for several weeks.

Presale tickets for Adele’s Vegas’ shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which opens at 6 a.m. PST today, Nov. 30 and runs through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The Verified Fan Presale begins 10 a.m. PST Tuesday, Dec. 7, and only fans that received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets.

Adele Las Vegas Residency Dates

Friday January 21, 2022

Saturday January 22, 2022

Friday January 28, 2002

Saturday January 29, 2022

Friday February 4, 2022

Saturday February 5, 2022

Friday February 11, 2022

Saturday February 12, 2022

Friday February 25, 2022

Saturday February 26, 2022

Friday March 4, 2022

Saturday March 5, 2022

Friday March 11, 2022

Saturday March 12, 2022

Friday March 18, 2022

Saturday March 19, 2022

Friday March 25, 2022

Saturday March 26, 2022

Friday April 1, 2022

Saturday April 2, 2022

Friday April 8, 2022

Saturday April 9, 2022

Friday April 15, 2022

Saturday April 16, 2022

The post Adele Announces 2022 Las Vegas Residency appeared first on SPIN.