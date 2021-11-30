Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Pen15’ to end after season two

By NME/Beth Webb • November 30, 2021

The final episodes will launch on Hulu in December

The creators of Hulu comedy Pen15 have confirmed that the second season will be its last.

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who also star in the show as 13-year-old versions of themselves, are due to appear in the remaining episodes of season two from December 3, before the show draws to a close.

A Hulu representative confirmed the news to Variety. It stated that Erskine and Konkle “feel the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of season two.”

It also confirmed that the door will be left open to the pair should they want to return for more seasons of Pen15 in the future.

According to Variety the announcement has come as something of a surprise, following a surprise Emmy nomination for the show this year and gaining a devout fanbase since it first premiered on the streaming platform in 2019.

However according to the Hollywood Reporter, sources had said that the duo were ready to take a break from the series that, in total, they’d been working on for nearly a decade, before deciding to end it for good.

Elsewhere on Hulu, the first trailer has been shared for the platform’s miniseries Pam & Tommy.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan will star as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the new original limited series , which is set to come out on the streaming service in the US February 2 next year, and on Disney+ in the UK (release date TBC).

Also included in the cast are Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay, while Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive produced the eight-episode series. It was directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya).

The post ‘Pen15’ to end after season two appeared first on NME.

2 6 3
  1. sscott8902
    sonia scott This was such a great read! As a freelancer myself, I was totally baffled by the way the pay structure b/w 7000 to 15000 dollars per month seemed to work when I first started out. Now, with a few more administrative skills beyond just computer basic skills, I've been able to create a pretty good deal for myself! Myself wishing advance Congrats on all your success and I would like to urge you look forward to reading more here >>> www.infolifestyles.com
    ...show more
  2. JudithAlfaro
    JudithAlfaro My last pay check was $9500 working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 15k for months now and she works about 20 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. This is what I do................ www.Newapp1.com
    ...show more
  3. ScarlettCarter1
    ScarlettCarter I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.