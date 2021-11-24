Grammys Nominations 2022: Kanye West Gets Surprise Nom, Jon Batiste Leads With 11

Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo got multiple nominations each
The list of Grammys nominations is here and Jon Baptiste leads all nominees with 11 total nominations. Last year, Beyoncé led all nominees with nine total. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. have eight nominations while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo picked up seven apiece.
The biggest surprise is that Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — picked up an Album of the Year nomination for Donda. The album, which was recently released as a deluxe edition, controversially features two of the year’s most disgraced musicians, Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.
The Best Rock Album nominees will make classic rock fans happy, with AC/DC’s Power Up, Black Pumas’ live album Live From Studio A Red, Chris Cornell’s posthumous No One Sings Like You Anymore, Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight, and Paul McCartney’s McCartney III getting nods.
Fleet Foxes, Halsey, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, and St. Vincent were all nominated for Best Alternative Album.
President Barack Obama received another Best Spoken Word Album nomination for A Promised Land, up against Dave Chappelle and LeVar Burton. Obama was last nominated for and won the category in 2007 for The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream.
In another controversial nomination, Louis C.K. snagged one for Best Comedy Album. He has won the award twice before.
Jay-Z is now the most nominated artist in Grammys history after he surpassed Quincy Jones’ 80 today.
Two brand-new categories have been added to this year’s ceremony: Best Global Music Performance (Global Music Field) and Best Música Urbana Album (Latin Music Field). The first round of Grammy voting opened on October 22 and ran through November 5. The final round of voting begins December 6, running through January 5. All albums released between Sept. 1, 2020 – Sept. 30, 2021 are eligible for a Grammy.
Additionally, the number of nominees in the major categories increased from eight to 10.
The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards returns to Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center on Mon, Jan. 31, 2022. The ceremony will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 pm ET / 5-8:30 pm PT.
Read the list of nominees in the major categories below.
Record Of The Year
“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA
“Freedom” — Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
We Are — Jon Batiste
Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.
Montero — Lil Nas X
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore — Taylor Swift
Donda — Kanye West
Song Of The Year
“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)
“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Positions — Ariana Grande
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta
“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
“Before” — James Blake
“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It” — Caribou
“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol
“The Business” — Tiësto
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore — Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey
Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Damage” — H.E.R.
“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light — Eric Bellinger
Something To Say — Cory Henry
Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two — Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Up” — Cardi B
“m y . l i f e” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season — J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
King’s Disease II — Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
Donda — Kanye West
Best Country Song
“Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
“Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram &Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations — The Baylor Project
SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon
Flor — Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music
Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It — CeCe Winans
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo — Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores — Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos — Camilo
Mendó — Alex Cuba
Revelación — Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
Jose — J Balvin
KG0516 — KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis
Best Global Music Performance
“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab
“Do Yourself” — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
“Pà Pá Pà” — Femi Kuti
“Blewu” — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
“Essence” — WizKid Featuring Tems
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Aftermath — LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy
8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land — Barack Obama
Best Opera Recording Album
Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
Glass: Akhnaten — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices
Little: Soldier Songs — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra
Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best Music Video
“Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC
“Freedom” — Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Film
Inside — Bo Burnham
David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul — Various Artists
Best Rock Song
Weezer – All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon – The Bandit
Mammoth WVH – Distance
Paul McCartney – Find My Way
Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War
Best Rock Album
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – Cry
Billy Strings – Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool
Jon Batiste – Cry
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand for Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Renewal
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Watson – Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa – My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco
Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Etana – Pamoja
Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
Sean Paul – Live N Livin
Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence
Spice – 10
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marías – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd
Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys – Alicia
Patricia Barber – Clique
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears
Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9
Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine – Lavell Crawford
Evolution – Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK – Louis C.K.
Thanks for Risking Your Life – Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American – Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given – Kevin Hart
