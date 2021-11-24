Converse announce new Pokémon-themed shoes for 25th anniversary

Converse has teamed up with The Pokémon Company to produce new clothing celebrating the 25th anniversary of the mega-popular video game, trading card and anime empire.

The line includes classic Chuck Taylor Converse adorned with the original starter Pokémon; Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle as well as a white Chuck Taylor featuring a large Poké Balll.

Youth shoes, including a pair of yellow shoes featuring Pikachu’s famous ears, are also joining the line.

It’s not just footwear, however, as several jumpers, sweatshirts and t-shirts will also be available as part of this collaboration.

The collaboration will launch on December 10 in stores and online.

This is the latest in a series of collaborations The Pokémon Company have done recently in order to celebrate 25 years of everyone’s favourite monsters.

As part of the Baccarat x Pokémon collection (thanks, VGC) Japanese artist Hiroshi Fujiwara has taken a crack at the world’s most famous electric mouse and given it “imposing dimensions”. Clocking in at £19,500/ $25,000, there are only 25 copies of this statue available, and it weighs 8.3 kg as well.

If you want to spend significantly less cash on a Pokémon collectable, there are some other items in the 25th-anniversary collection as well, all of which can be seen in the below-embedded video. There’s a much smaller 5.7 inch more traditional looking Pikachu for £340, or a £310 Poké Ball which can be “used as a paperweight or placed alone on a shelf”.

It was also recently announced by Universal Studios Japan that a “collaborative partnership” with The Pokémon Company, creating a “uniquely Pokémon experience” set to arrive at the theme park in 2022.

