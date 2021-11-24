Search

Converse announce new Pokémon-themed shoes for 25th anniversary

By NME/Jordan Middler • November 24, 2021

Gotta wear 'em all!

Converse has teamed up with The Pokémon Company to produce new clothing celebrating the 25th anniversary of the mega-popular video game, trading card and anime empire.

The line includes classic Chuck Taylor Converse adorned with the original starter Pokémon;  Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle as well as a white Chuck Taylor featuring a large Poké Balll.

 

Youth shoes, including a pair of yellow shoes featuring Pikachu’s famous ears, are also joining the line.

 

It’s not just footwear, however, as several jumpers, sweatshirts and t-shirts will also be available as part of this collaboration.

The collaboration will launch on December 10 in stores and online.

This is the latest in a series of collaborations The Pokémon Company have done recently in order to celebrate 25 years of everyone’s favourite monsters.

As part of the Baccarat x Pokémon collection (thanks, VGC) Japanese artist Hiroshi Fujiwara has taken a crack at the world’s most famous electric mouse and given it “imposing dimensions”. Clocking in at £19,500/ $25,000, there are only 25 copies of this statue available, and it weighs 8.3 kg as well.

If you want to spend significantly less cash on a Pokémon collectable, there are some other items in the 25th-anniversary collection as well, all of which can be seen in the below-embedded video. There’s a much smaller 5.7 inch more traditional looking Pikachu for £340, or a £310 Poké Ball which can be “used as a paperweight or placed alone on a shelf”.

It was also recently announced by Universal Studios Japan that a  “collaborative partnership” with The Pokémon Company, creating a “uniquely Pokémon experience” set to arrive at the theme park in 2022.

Elsewhere, No Man’s Sky is giving players another chance to unlock the Normandy from Mass Effect.

The post Converse announce new Pokémon-themed shoes for 25th anniversary appeared first on NME.

