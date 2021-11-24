Bloc Party Announce Alpha Games, Share ‘Traps’

As their first record since 2016, Bloc Party just detailed their forthcoming Alpha Games, out April 29 via Infectious / BMG.

The English rock band’s sixth studio record follows Hymns, and was produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, IDLES). Alpha Games is available for pre-order, and they just shared its first single “Traps.”

“From the moment we wrote ‘Traps’, we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album,” Bloc Party singer, songwriter, and guitarist Kele Okereke said, “playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors.”

Alpha Games Track List

1. Day Drinker

2. Traps

3. You Should Know the Truth

4. Callum Is a Snake

5. Rough Justice

6. The Girls Are Fighting

7. Of Things Yet to Come

8. Sex Magik

9. By Any Means Necessary

10. In Situ

11. If We Get Caught

12. The Peace Offering

