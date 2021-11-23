Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Team Up for French Nature Documentary Soundtrack

After recently announcing their joint spring tour of North America, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis just unveiled yet another joint record. Following this year’s Carnage, the duo is set to release their own soundtrack for the upcoming French nature documentary La Panthère Des Neiges. Today, they shared “We Are Not Alone.”

The new track’s title may be a reference to Cave’s own “Galleon Ship” off Cave and the Bad Seeds’ 2019 Ghosteen, but regardless is a caressing ode to the animal neighbors we share the world with.

Cave and Ellis have worked on film scores together since 2005, yet this is Ellis’ first time composing an entire original score. “There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in. I realised after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days,” Ellis said in a release.

“In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favourite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

The documentary explores the journey of directors Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier searching for the endangered snow leopard in Tibet. La Panthère Des Neiges is out in America on December 22, and the official soundtrack by the duo is out on December 17 via Invada.

La Panthère Des Neiges Soundtrack Track List

01 “L’attaque de Loups”

02 “Les Cerfs”

03 “Antilope”

04 “La Bête”

05 “Les Yaks”

06 “Des Affûts Elliptiques”

07 “Les Nomades”

08 “La Grotte”

09 “Les Princes”

10 “La Neige Tombe”

11 “Les Ours”

12 “Un Être Vous Obsède”

13 “L’apparition: We Are Not Alone”

