Snail Mail Postpones Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Damage

Lindsey Jordan (a.k.a. Snail Mail) is postponing her U.S. and European tour dates this year due to her upcoming vocal cord surgery.

“I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple of days of singing,” Jordan wrote in a statement.

“I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice. The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first US tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial UK/Euro tour.”

Jordan had previously announced the tour with the unveiling of her sophomore Valentine back in September. She is still set to embark on her scheduled run in April and May of next year throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The indie-rocker shared “Madonna” preceding the release of Valentine on November 5.

Snail Mail Tour Dates

Tue Apr 5 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Wed Apr 6 2022 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Thu Apr 7 2022 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

Fri Apr 8 2022 – Boston MA @ Royale#

Sat April 9 2022 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

Mon Apr 11 2022 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

Tue Apr 12 2022 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

Thu Apr 14 2022 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

Fri Apr 15 2022 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

Sat Apr 16 2022 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

Sun Apr 17 2022 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

Wed Apr 20 2022 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

Thu Apr 21 2022 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

Fri Apr 22 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sat Apr 23 2022 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sun Apr 24 2022 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

Wed Apr 27 2022 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

Thu Apr 28 2022 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

Fri Apr 29 2022 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

Sat Apr 30 2022 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

Mon May 2 2022 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

Tue May 3 2022 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

Thu May 5 2022 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage^

Fri May 6 2022 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

Sat May 7 2022 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^

Sun May 8 2022 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville^

The post Snail Mail Postpones Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Damage appeared first on SPIN.