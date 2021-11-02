Pavement Adds North American Dates for 2022 Tour

Pavement is set to tour after a 10-year hiatus from the road,
and just announced they are adding stops throughout North America on their 2022 world tour.
Tickets for their U.S. and Canada jaunt go on sale Friday, November 5 on the band’s website. Having disbanded in 1999, Pavement first returned to the stage in 2010 with four sold-out shows in New York’s Central Park. The upcoming shows are their first headlining performances since their appearances at Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Pitchfork Music Festival over a decade ago.
This September, the alt-rockers announced the fall run of their tour throughout Europe, which will follow the North America stint, after their final performance in the U.S. at ACL Live at Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. At the beginning of next summer, Pavement is set to headline Primavera Sound in Barcelona and NOS Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal.
Pavement Tour Dates
6.02.22 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
6.10.22 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10.17.22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10.18.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10.19.22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10.20.22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10.22.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
10.23.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.24.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.25.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10.27.22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10.29.22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10.30.22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10.31.22 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11.2.22 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11.4.22 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11.5.22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11.7.22 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11.8.22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11.10.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
