Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry to release “unflinchingly honest” memoir

By NME/Ella Kemp • November 02, 2021

The book will detail Perry's time on the show and his struggles with addiction

Friends star Matthew Perry is set to write an “unflinchingly honest” memoir.

The actor will be releasing a currently untitled autobiography which will discuss his time on the hit show, as well as his struggles with addiction. Flatiron Books, a division of the publisher Macmillan, will release the book in autumn 2022.

The book has been described as “candid and self-aware” and promises to be “told with [Perry’s] trademark humor” as “Perry vividly details his lifelong battle with the disease and what fuelled it despite seemingly having it all.”

Flatiron Books publisher Megan Lynch added in a press release, per Vanity Fair: “We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something – and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing.

“Matthew’s book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division.”

Friends

Earlier this year, Perry’s Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston spoke out in support of the actor after he admitted he experienced anxiety on set. 

“I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt,” Aniston told Today. “Which makes a lot of sense.”

“To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” Perry had said of the live audience on the show, during the recent Friends reunion special.

He added: “It’s not healthy, for sure, but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions if I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get. I would freak out.”

The post ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry to release “unflinchingly honest” memoir appeared first on NME.

2 2 6
  1. TeresaBrown11
    TeresaBrown I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.This is where i started..... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  2. LilianaAddam
    Liliana Use several hours of your spare time to acquire extra $1000 on your paypal account each week... Get more details on following site. www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  3. CindyTanner
    CindyTanner I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here... www.pays11.com
    ...show more
  4. CindyTanner
    CindyTanner I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here... www.pays11.com
    ...show more
  5. raquel.j.benson
    RaquelBenson I am now making extra £19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly £20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by followACV instruction on the given website........ Www.Self25.com
    ...show more
  6. brandonlamontcooper
    Brandon Lamont Cooper note: this is alot of Myspace adds... for Christ's sake
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.