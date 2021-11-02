‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry to release “unflinchingly honest” memoir

The book will detail Perry's time on the show and his struggles with addiction
Friends star Matthew Perry is set to write an “unflinchingly honest” memoir.
The actor will be releasing a currently untitled autobiography which will discuss his time on the hit show, as well as his struggles with addiction. Flatiron Books, a division of the publisher Macmillan, will release the book in autumn 2022.
The book has been described as “candid and self-aware” and promises to be “told with [Perry’s] trademark humor” as “Perry vividly details his lifelong battle with the disease and what fuelled it despite seemingly having it all.”
Flatiron Books publisher Megan Lynch added in a press release, per Vanity Fair: “We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something – and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing.
“Matthew’s book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division.”
Earlier this year, Perry’s Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston spoke out in support of the actor after he admitted he experienced anxiety on set.
“I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt,” Aniston told Today. “Which makes a lot of sense.”
“To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” Perry had said of the live audience on the show, during the recent Friends reunion special.
He added: “It’s not healthy, for sure, but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions if I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get. I would freak out.”
