Search

Discover

NEWS

Pearl Jam to Make Up Gigaton North American Dates Starting in May 2022

By SPIN | Daniel Kohn • November 17, 2021

Dates were originally scheduled for March 2020

Last year, Pearl Jam was the first major band to postpone tour dates just as the pandemic was beginning. Now, a year and a half after that announcement (and the release of Gigaton), the band revealed that they’re planning on hitting the road in May 2022 to make up those dates. The tour was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020 at a show in Toronto.

Pearl Jam is currently working to finalize the tour’s details, including safety requirements and measures, and will announce the rescheduled dates early next year. “For nearly two years, the band has wanted nothing more than to play their new music live for you,” Pearl Jam wrote on their social media account. “The whole Pearl Jam team shares your excitement for us all to be safely on the road again together.”

 

Earlier this year, the band played their first shows in three years in September, first at Sea.Hear.Now, Danny Clinch’s festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Then, the group performed three times at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, which also saw Vedder debut his new solo band.

Gigaton was released in March 2020, and we said it was their best album in years. Jeff Ament spoke to us earlier this year about how excited he is to play the new songs live.

 

The post Pearl Jam to Make Up Gigaton North American Dates Starting in May 2022 appeared first on SPIN.

2 3 2
  1. AlexisBreillat
    AlexisBreillat I get paid more than $ 120 to $ 130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $ 15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do................. www.Newapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. ColleenRedrick1
    ColleenRedrick Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time... Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection... Earn as much as $3000 a week... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.