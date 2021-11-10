Search

Discover

NEWS

Billie Eilish and The Count Team for a Duet of ‘Happier Than Ever’

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • November 10, 2021

The episode will air June 16

In what’s already been a busy year, Billie Eilish found time to swing by Sesame Street. While there, Eilish teamed up with The Count for a version of “Happier Than Ever.”

Everyone’s favorite mysterious, yet friendly puppet and the Grammy-winning artist—who released her sophomore record, Happier Than Ever, this year—sing a wholesome rendition that could only be heard on Sesame Street. The track is (obviously) the title track of the recently released album, yet in the pair’s rendition, they serenade each other about counting apples and Bert’s sweaters, up to the number 2.

The episode of Sesame Street featuring Eilish will air Thursday, June 16 next year, so the above video (for you Sesame Street fans out there) is the best we’ll be able to. Last week, the nonprofit behind the famed children’s television series, Sesame Workshop, unveiled that the 52nd season of Sesame Street is set to debut on Thursday, November 11 with Cartoonito on HBO Max.

Her collaboration with Count Von Count marks Eilish’s second of this year with a popular character. She fitted herself as Sally from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas for her performance at Danny Elfman’s annual live-to-film concert during Halloween weekend in Los Angeles.

The post Billie Eilish and The Count Team for a Duet of ‘Happier Than Ever’ appeared first on SPIN.

1 1 4
  1. FreyasGill
    FreyaGill I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do… www.webcash1.com
    ...show more
  2. MackenzieAd
    Mackenzie Use several hours of your spare time to acquire extra $1000 on your paypal account each week... Get more details on following site. www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  3. manseper
  4. georgia.m.wright
    GeorgiaWright I am making a good salary from home $120-$250/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible ADt economy. I thank God oy every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to and pay it forward and share it with And Everyone, Here For MORE INFO PLEASE Just check this SITE....... Www.Self25.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.