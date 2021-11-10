In what’s already been a busy year, Billie Eilish found time to swing by Sesame Street. While there, Eilish teamed up with The Count for a version of “Happier Than Ever.”

Everyone’s favorite mysterious, yet friendly puppet and the Grammy-winning artist—who released her sophomore record, Happier Than Ever, this year—sing a wholesome rendition that could only be heard on Sesame Street. The track is (obviously) the title track of the recently released album, yet in the pair’s rendition, they serenade each other about counting apples and Bert’s sweaters, up to the number 2.

The episode of Sesame Street featuring Eilish will air Thursday, June 16 next year, so the above video (for you Sesame Street fans out there) is the best we’ll be able to. Last week, the nonprofit behind the famed children’s television series, Sesame Workshop, unveiled that the 52nd season of Sesame Street is set to debut on Thursday, November 11 with Cartoonito on HBO Max.

Her collaboration with Count Von Count marks Eilish’s second of this year with a popular character. She fitted herself as Sally from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas for her performance at Danny Elfman’s annual live-to-film concert during Halloween weekend in Los Angeles.

The post Billie Eilish and The Count Team for a Duet of ‘Happier Than Ever’ appeared first on SPIN.