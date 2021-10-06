Search

The Weeknd nears album completion, says it’s only missing “characters”

By NME/David James Young • October 06, 2021

"More to come in the following months"

The Weeknd has offered another update on his as-yet-untitled fifth studio album, reporting that it’s all but complete – save for some finishing touches.

The Canadian singer and actor had previously offered an update on the album in late August. “It should be done by the end of this month,” he said at the time.

Some ten weeks later, The Weeknd spoke on the album’s progress on his Apple Music 1 show, Memento Mori. A transcript via Complex notes that the singer confirmed his parts on the album were all finished.

“[The] only thing missing is a couple [of] characters that are key to the narrative,” he said.

“Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months.”

Collaborators that could potentially feature on the album include the recently-reunited Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd teased some snippets of new music last month on his Instagram page, tagging the trio in the posts.

The singer has had a string of collaborations over the past year – songs with Belly, Kanye West, Doja Cat and Ariana Grande among them.

The only song confirmed for the album thus far is ‘Take My Breath’, which the singer released back in August.

