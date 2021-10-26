Yungblud Unveils Massive Life On Mars Tour

Set to perform 35 stops, Yungblud will kick things off in Athens, Georgia on January 26. He will be joined by Palaye Royale, Upsahl, pouty face, and Charlotte Sands along his scheduled route.

The run follows the rocker’s U.K. Life On Mars tour that wraps up on December 8 in Glasgow. General public tickets for the North American tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Oct. 29. Yungblud’s pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. local time tomorrow, October 26, and a Spotify pre-sale begins at the same time on Wednesday, October 27. All tickets can be purchased on Yungblud’s website.

The Yorkshire native’s most recent record is his sophomore weird! that debuted last December. SPIN reported back in June on the singer’s collaboration with Spotify, when he covered Madonna’s own “Like A Virgin.”

Yungblud Life on Mars Tour Dates:

1/26 – ATHENS, GA – GEORGIA THEATRE

1/28 – ATLANTA, GA – THE TABERNACLE

1/29 – NASHVILLE, TN – RYMAN AUDITORIUM

2/1 – CHARLOTTE, NC – THE FILLMORE

2/2 – SILVER SPRING, MD – THE FILLMORE

2/4 – SAYREVILLE, NJ – STARLAND BALLROOM

2/5 – CLEVELAND, OH – HOUSE OF BLUES

2/7 – TORONTO, ON – HISTORY

2/8 – MONTREAL, QC – MTELUS

2/9 – BOSTON, MA – HOUSE OF BLUES

2/11 – NEW YORK, NY – TERMINAL 5

2/14 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – THE FILLMORE

2/15 – BALTIMORE, MD – RAMS HEAD LIVE!

2/16 – PITTSBURGH, PA – STAGE AE (INDOORS)

2/18 – ROYAL OAK, MI – ROYAL OAK MUSIC THEATRE

2/19 – COLUMBUS, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! (INDOORS)

2/20 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – EGYPTIAN ROOM AT OLD NATIONAL CENTRE

2/22 – ST. LOUIS, MO – THE PAGEANT

2/23 – LINCOLN, NE – BOURBON THEATRE

2/25 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – THE FILLMORE

2/26 – MILWAUKEE, WI – THE RAVE

2/27 – CHICAGO, IL – BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM

3/1 – DALLAS, TX – THE FACTORY IN DEEP ELLUM

3/2 – HOUSTON, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES

3/3 – TULSA, OK – CAIN’S BALLROOM

3/5 – DENVER, CO – MISSION BALLROOM

3/6 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – THE COMPLEX

3/8 – BOISE, ID – KNITTING FACTORY

3/9 – SPOKANE, WA – KNITTING FACTORY

3/11 – PORTLAND, OR – CRYSTAL BALLROOM

3/12 – SEATTLE, WA – SHOWBOX SODO

3/15 – SACRAMENTO, CA – ACE OF SPADES

3/17 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – THE WARFIELD

3/18 – LOS ANGELES, CA – SHRINE EXPO HALL

3/19 – PHOENIX, AZ – THE VAN BUREN

