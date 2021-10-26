Kelly Clarkson has covered The Weeknd‘s ‘Call Out My Name’ for her TV show.

Her powerful take on the track, from Abel Tesfaye’s 2018 EP ‘My Dear Melancholy’, is just one of a number of covers she has performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently. You can view her take on the song below.

Last month, Clarkson delivered a live cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’ on the show’s ‘Kellyoke’ segment with her band Y’all.

This year alone, she’s performed Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’, Charli XCX’s ‘Boom Clap’, Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World’ and Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’, among others.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd was recently hit with a plagiarism lawsuit over ‘Call Out My Name’ by producers Suniel Fox and Henry Strange.

Fox and Strange claim that ‘Call Out My Name’, which has over 700million views on YouTube, lifted elements from their 2015 track ‘Vibeking’, writing in their filing that the songs “contain quantitatively and qualitatively similar material in their respective lead guitar and vocal hooks, including melodic, harmonic, and rhythmic elements distinctive to ‘Vibeking.’”

Clarkson meanwhile, earlier this month, teamed up with Ariana Grande on a new Christmas song, ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me‘, which featured her new holiday album, ‘When Christmas Comes Around’.

In the wake of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show going off air after almost two decades, NBC also revealed earlier this year that Clarkson’s TV programme would be taking the daytime slot.

“By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, said back in May.

The post Watch Kelly Clarkson sing a powerful cover of The Weeknd’s ‘Call Out My Name’ appeared first on NME.