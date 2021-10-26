The Surprising Success of Elton John’s The Lockdown Sessions

tour due to the unfolding COVID pandemic in March 2020. His retirement plans may have been thwarted, but John took the opportunity to keep working. The result? An expansive collection of duets called The Lockdown Sessions, featuring artists like Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Charlie Puth, and Stevie Nicks.

The record’s most recently dropped, second single “Always Love You” featuring Young Thug and Nicki Minaj is already No. 1 on iTunes.

John launches into the beginning of the track, “I will always love you / Even if you let me go,” with Young Thug right behind him as if it were a Soundcloud remix.

Previously, John’s duet with Dua Lipa went to No. 1 in the UK, causing John to break the record for the first solo artist to score a Top 10 single in six different decades. Every line beginning from the verse in “Cold Heart” gives a nod to some of John’s iconic songs, including “Rocketman” and “Someone Saved My Life Tonight.”

“Chosen Family,” “It’s A Sin,” “One Of Me,” and “I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” are the four tracks all written separately by the artist that collaborated with John for the The Lockdown Sessions versions, aside from the cover of the iconic Metallica hit “Nothing Else Matters.” “Chosen Family” is off Rina Sawayama’s 2020 album, SAWAYAMA, Years & Years released the single “It’s A Sin” in January 2021, and “One Of Me” is off of Lil Nas X’s recent debut, MONTERO.

When John listened to Glen Campbell’s last song he ever wrote, “I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” he said it was one of the most beautiful songs he had ever heard. The country and rock masters took on the song together, which touches on Campbell’s battle with Alzheimer’s. With John now releasing the cover, he pays respect to the late country great who died in 2017.

The Lockdown Sessions Track List



1. Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

2. Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – Always Love You

3. Surfaces feat. Elton John – Learn To Fly

4. Elton John & Charlie Puth – After All

5. Rina Sawayama & Elton John – Chosen Family

6. Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – The Pink Phantom

7. Elton John & Years & Years – It’s a sin

8. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

9. Elton John & SG Lewis – Orbit

10. Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Simple Things

11. Jimmie Allen & Elton John – Beauty In The Bones

12. Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – One Of Me

13. Elton John & Eddie Vedder – E-Ticket

14. Elton John & Stevie Wonder – Finish Line

15. Elton John & Stevie Nicks – Stolen Car

16. Glen Campbell & Elton John – I’m Not Gonna Miss You

