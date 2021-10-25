Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet Joins X Onstage to Sing ‘Nausea’

when she performed “Nausea” onstage with X during their long-awaited show at the Greek Theater to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Dave and Violet released a recorded cover of the song that they ended up performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and keyboard player Greg Kurstin. Violet also joined Foo Fighters onstage during their Lollapalooza set to play the cover.

Before releasing the cover, Dave revealed that X’s drummer DJ Bonebrake is actually a distant relative of his. That revelation contributed to his project with Violet.

“I then had an idea that elaborated even further on the concept of inspiration and family lineage that I am so fascinated with: I wanted to record a song that would not only pay tribute to the people and music that influenced me to become a musician, but also to pay tribute to my long family history,” he explained in a Dave’s True Stories post. “So, what better song than an X song? And what better person to sing it than my daughter, Violet Grohl, another descendant of Johann Christian Beinbrech.”

Watch Dave Grohl’s daughter sing “Nausea” with X below.

