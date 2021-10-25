Watch Brandi Carlile Make Her SNL Debut

while Ted Lasso star and former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis hosted the show for the first time. She performed “Right on Time” and “Broken Horses” with Tim and Phil Hanseroth on backing vocals, guitar and bass respectively, Shooter Jennings on keys and drummer Chris Powell.

Carlile was the last in a slate of great musical performances this season. Kacey Musgraves kicked off the 47th season with a revealing performance that paid homage to Jenny Gump. The following week, Lindsey Buckingham joined Halsey to perform their collaboration “Darling,” and last week Young Thug made his SNL debut a memorable one by bringing out Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Nate Ruess and Gunna out during his performances.

Brandi Carlile released In These Silent Days earlier this month. She spoke with SPIN about her brilliantly intimate seventh studio album and recent rise to superstardom for our latest cover story, which you can read here.

The next new episode of Saturday Night Live will feature Kieran Culkin as the host and Ed Sheeran as the musical guest.

