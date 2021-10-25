Bon Iver Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

over the weekend to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver, Bon Iver has announced 2022 U.S. tour dates. The 23-date trek, billed as the ‘Spring—Summer Tour,’ sees the band play amphitheaters across the country with support from Dijon, Bonny Light Horseman and Carm. The shows will feature the latest iteration of the band, which includes Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Oct. 27, with a general sale beginning Oct. 29. Get more info here and see a full list of tour dates below.

Bon Iver Spring—Summer 2022 Tour Dates

3/30 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre*

4/1 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/2 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway*

4/3 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

4/5 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

4/8 – New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square*

4/9 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

4/12 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park*

4/14 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

4/15 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

6/3 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium**

6/4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE**

6/7 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater**

6/8 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition**

6/10 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point**

6/11 – East Providence, RI – Bold Point Park**

6/12 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!**

6/15 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre**

6/17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park**

6/18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater**

6/21 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION**

6/24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater**

6/25 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit**

10/16 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena^

10/19 – Leeds, GB – First Direct Arena^

10/20 – Glasgow, GB – The SSE Hydro^

10/24 – Manchester, GB – AO Arena^

10/25 – London, GB – SSE Arena Wembley^

10/26 – London, GB – SSE Arena Wembley

10/31 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

11/2 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome^

11/3 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis^

11/5 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum^

11/7 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi^

11/9 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center^

11/11 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena^

*w/ Dijon **w/ Bonny Light Horseman ^w/ Carm

The post Bon Iver Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates appeared first on SPIN.