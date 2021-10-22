Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Feature Film in the Works

relationship is making its way to the big screen as a feature film with Sony Pictures.

Variety reported the untitled project will be set as a biopic-type production about the iconic hard rocker falling in love with his former manager and reality co-star wife, Sharon.

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together,” Sharon Osbourne said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

What might be a serious, in-depth extension of the notorious reality hit The Osbournes, Oscar award nominee Lee Hall (behind Billy Elliot and Rocketman) is writing the project. Sharon Osbourne and her children, Aimée and Jack Osbourne, are producing the movie with their own label, Osbourne Media, alongside Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram.

Variety confirmed the feature will include music from Ozzy’s days in Black Sabbath as well as his solo career. Polygram has recently been behind a slew of music-related films, including The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart? and the upcoming Velvet Underground feature documentary by Todd Haynes.

