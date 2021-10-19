Harry Styles reportedly cast as Thanos’ brother Eros in the MCU

Harry Styles is reportedly set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros.

The musician-turned-actor will reportedly play Thanos’ brother Eros in future Marvel films, after a Variety journalist attended the premiere of Eternals.

Eros is the youngest son of A’Lars and Sui-San who are two Eternals, and was renamed Eros from Eron. The character is described as “carefree” and “womanising”, as opposed to Thanos’ power-hungry tendencies.

“Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” Matt Donnelly tweeted today (October 19).

There is no word yet on what the new project involving Styles might entail, or whether Josh Brolin will reprise his role as Thanos. NME has contacted Harry Styles’ representatives, who declined to comment.

Last month, director Chloé Zhao claimed that Eternals would have a “very big effect” on the future of the MCU.

“I think we stand alone as a film for sure,” she told Total Film. “But I do think we will have a very big effect on the future of the MCU with what happens in this film. Which, you know, as a fan, is really satisfying for me! I geek out.”

Eternals will be released in cinemas on November 5 worldwide.

