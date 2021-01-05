Ryan Reynolds says working on Alex Trebek’s final ‘Jeopardy!’ episode was “heartbreaking”

Ryan Reynolds has detailed the “heartbreaking” experience of recording a segment for Alex Trebek’s final episode of Jeopardy!.

A new episode of the show, taped before Trebek’s death in November, airs tonight (January 5).

“It’s an honor (and a little heartbreaking) to be with Alex Trebek one last time on Jeopardy,” Reynolds tweeted yesterday (January 4) of the upcoming episode.

On the new episode, Reynolds appeared from his home to quiz contestants about NPCs (non-player characters) in video games.

It’s an honor (and a little heartbreaking) to be with #AlexTrebek one last time on @Jeopardy https://t.co/YQ3FDo3n6m — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 5, 2021

Alex Trebek died on November 8, 2020 at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek began hosting Jeopardy!, which originally ran from 1964 to 1979, when it was revived in 1984. He was nominated 31 times for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work, winning the trophy seven times.

Upon news of his death, tributes from across the entertainment world poured in for Trebek, including one from Reynolds, who recalled Trebek making a cameo in his film Free Guy last year, while being treated for cancer.

“He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian,” Reynolds tweeted. “We love you, Alex. And always will.”

Reynolds, meanwhile, is set to feature in an upcoming reboot of Home Alone, which the original film’s director Chris Columbus has called “an insult to the art of cinema”.

“The reboots are just silly to me,” Columbus told the Independent. “When I read about something called Stoned Alone, they were going to do with Ryan – it was an R-rated Home Alone movie about stoners – I thought to myself… this is just an insult to the art of cinema.”

Reynolds was attached to produce the film in 2018, which was described as a spiritual sequel to the original focusing on “a 20-something weed-growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski-trip.”

