Search

Discover

NEWS

Billy Corgan says Lil Peep was “his generation’s Kurt Cobain”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 05, 2021

Both stars died in tragic circumstances at an untimely age

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has likened the impact of the late Lil Peep on his fans to that of Nirvana‘s Kurt Cobain.

Both stars died in tragic circumstances at an untimely age: Peep died from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 21 in 2017, while Cobain was just 27 when he took his own life in 1994.

Speaking to Upset magazine, Corgan made the comparison while discussing the Pumpkins’ latest double album ‘CYR’ and how they have tried to remain relevant more three decades into their career.

“This album is the result of us trying to come into the modern world,” Corgan told the outlet, who then note that “rather than just use Lil Peep-inspired beats (an artist who [Corgan] believes was ‘his generation’s Kurt Cobain’), the band wanted [the album] to feel like their own trip”.

While Corgan didn’t elaborate any further on the comparison, he has previously likened the late rapper’s impact to Metallica‘s break-out years in the late 1980s.

“They unleashed this set of emotions in the suburban underground of this sort of angst of, like, where are we going? Like, what is the suburban dream that all of our parents were promised? It was empty,” he said in a 2018 episode of the BUILD series.

“I think Lil Peep, probably, of all the artists that I’ve heard recently tapped into that same angst and it’s so sad he passed away because he was just getting to the bigger part of his work, you know?

“He somehow, when I heard Lil Peep I was like ‘That’s exactly that same vibe!’ It’s like I’m at the 7-Eleven and I have all these deep feelings and thoughts and the 7-Eleven is the epicenter of my universe. For a lot of people, that is their life.”

In a three-star review of ‘CYR‘, which arrived in November 2020, NME wrote: “It’ll be interesting to see where The Smashing Pumpkins frontman goes with his next magnum opus. But in ‘CYR’ Corgan has undoubtedly created the “contemporary record” he so craved; it’s far better than anything Corgan produced when he was running with the Pumpkins name on his own. It’s also amazing that after all the bad blood and messy break ups, he’s more adept at penning an accessible tune than he’s ever been.”

The post Billy Corgan says Lil Peep was “his generation’s Kurt Cobain” appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

1 3 8
  1. bhuvak47
  2. LisaScott780
    LisaScott Real online home based work to make more than $14k. Last month i have made $15738 from this home job. Very simple and easy to do and earnings from this are just awesome for details. For more detail visit the given link............www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. LilyZo
    LilyZoe Everybody can earn $750 Daily... Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. l have been doing this job for Iike a few weeks and my Iast week payment was exactIy 3871 doIIars. See More Info............... www.HomeJob1.com
    ...show more
  4. solay04
    solay04 Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do........ Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  5. JessicaAyala7
    JessicaAyala I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  6. emma.pope
    Emma Pope Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  7. BelmaGammy
    Belma Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fMdEm Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fMdEm
    ...show more
  8. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa AC Milan vs Juventus ngày 7/1/2021 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-ac-milan-vs-juventus-ngay-7-1-2021/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.