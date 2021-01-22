Search

Jared Leto’s new film ‘Morbius’ has been delayed again to 2022

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • January 22, 2021

The film had been given a new release date of October 2021 only last week

Jared Leto‘s new Spider-Man spin-off Morbius has been delayed again, only weeks after an initial release date change.

The comic book thriller, focusing on the notorious Spider-Man villain, was originally due to be released in July 2020.

Coronavirus-related delays then pushed it back to March 19 this year. After being given a new release date of October 8 earlier this month, the film has now been delayed once again and is now set to arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2022.

Morbius is set to star Jared Leto as the titular villain, a biochemist who attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease and becomes something much darker. Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson are also among the cast members.

Watch its recently released teaser trailer below.

Sony’s next Spider-Man outing operates on a different timeline to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, which exist within the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The latest edition of Holland’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man 3, began shooting late last year in Atlanta, the star recently confirmed.

Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the forthcoming film, while Jamie Fox will be returning as Electro.

The new delay to Leto’s upcoming film comes soon after the highly anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die was delayed for the third time due to ongoing concerns around the pandemic.

No Time To Die will now make its debut on October 8 this year, having been pushed back twice previously from its original release date of April 2020, with the most recent date having been set for April 2021.

