‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will conclude the series, says director Colin Trevorrow

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • January 21, 2021

"You hope to feel like they watch one long story"

The Jurassic World film series will conclude after Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed.

The film, the third in the rebooted Jurassic World franchise, is set for a 2022 release and will see the return of original cast members from Jurassic Park Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

Reflecting on the future and eventual end of the film series, Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly: “To me, [‘Dominion‘] is a culmination of one story that’s been told.

“When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way.”

He continued: “It’s very much a serialized story. What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this.

“If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story.”

Teasing the forthcoming film, Sam Neill called Dominion it the “best yet.” 

 

He tweeted: “Hold onto your hat. Getting’ my old one back this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet.

“Excited and terrified – these things will kill ya.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in 2022.

The post ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will conclude the series, says director Colin Trevorrow appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

