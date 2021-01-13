Search

Discover

NEWS

‘The Walking Dead’ shares first images and teaser for new episodes

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • January 13, 2021

The Walking Dead has shared a first look at next month’s new episodes

– check out the images and teaser below.

Six new episodes will be airing at the end of February to round off Season 10, with the show’s eleventh and final season

The official synopsis for the bonus episodes reads: “We find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.

“As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”

Check out the teaser here:

 

Guests stars for the six extra episodes include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays and Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Negan’s wife Lucille.

Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) will also be joining the show as Elijah.

Take a look at some new images from the bonus episodes here:

Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead

Elsewhere, The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun recently revealed he was asked to do a “shitty accent” in his first acting audition.

“I auditioned with Ferris Bueller’s opening monologue and they were like, ‘That’s good – can you do that all again in an Asian accent?’” he said.

“At the time, I’ll be honest with you, I knew I didn’t want to do that so I kind of rejected it. But the system had no clue that’s not what I wanted. We were just in a different time. I remember my only response to do that was I did a shitty accent and phoned it in, and then I left.”

The Walking Dead will return to FOX on February 28.

The post ‘The Walking Dead’ shares first images and teaser for new episodes appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 1 4
  1. betsy.r.boatwright
    BetsyBoatwright I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started.......... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  2. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  3. Amelia7722
    Amelia Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  4. chandraevans5
    ChandraEvans `I've made $66,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I'm a full time student. I'm using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great m0ney. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it.Here... See-------->>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.