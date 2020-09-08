‘Riverdale’ season five: trailers, cast, release date, and everything we know so far

Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead are coming back: don’t get comfortable for too long as a fifth season of Riverdale is just around the corner.

The teen mystery series taking its characters from the Archie Comics has been thrilling and surprising fans since 2017, and while season 4 suffered a few logistical changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, everything is still in place for season 5 to return early next year.

From release dates to plot twists and cast exits, here’s everything you need to know about it so far.

Riverdale season 5 release date: when willthe new episodes arrive?

The plan is currently to release season five in January 2021, when the show was renewed for a new batch of episodes at the start of 2020. However, there could be delays in light of COVID-19 – keep checking this page for updates.

Pre-production for Riverdale season five, halted earlier this year, resumed in August with star Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty in the show, confirming filming was about to begin.

Riverdale season 5 trailer: is there a teaser yet?

There isn’t, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa did offer fans some kind of teaser by posting a picture showing a glimpse of the upcoming prom episode, the first episode due to air in the new season, featuring Cheryl and Toni.

Check out the full post here:

In the meantime, refresh your memory with the trailer for season four to see where things left off…

Who’s going to be in the cast for Riverdale season 5?

The official cast list for season five is yet to be announced, but it seems highly unlikely that the show would continue without the central four: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse look set to reprise their roles as Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead respectively.

And considering the first teaser image from the prom episode, it confirms Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan will be returning to play Cheryl and Toni.

One actor we can be sure won’t be returning for season five is Skeet Ulrich, who until now played Jughead’s father FP Jones on Riverdale.

In an Instagram Live Q&A back in May, Ulrich explained why he was leaving the show following a previous statement given to TVLine naming “other creative opportunities” as the reason for his departure.

“I’m leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively,” Ulrich said in the Q&A. “How’s that? That’s the most honest answer.”

Marisol Nichols, who played Veronica’s mother Hermione Lodge, has also left the show. Aguirre-Sacasa addressed both departures in a statement earlier this year, saying: “Part of life in ‘Riverdale’ — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people.

“I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. FP and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

Riverdale season 5 plot: what’s going to happen next time around?

Plot details are still being kept under wraps at this stage, with no trailer or official synopsis yet. However, Lili Reinhart has confirmed one major shift in the upcoming episodes: a seven-year time jump.

Explaining the development on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Reinhart explained, “We’re actually doing a seven-year time jump into the future so we’re not going to be teenagers anymore.

“I’m really psyched about it. I think it will be really nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate that Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa], our showrunner, said let’s revamp. So we’re not just stuck in high school for seven seasons.”

Aguirre-Sacasa has promised fans that the prom episode, originally intended for season four which was cut short due to the pandemic, will be the first one to kick off season five.

There will also be a graduation episode in season five, and Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine that those two episodes are “big, emotional” ones.

He said, “There’s a lot of stuff with the characters that we’re still playing out, so it felt like maybe what we’ll do is start with the last three episodes.

“After being with the kids at the high school for four years, you kind of don’t want to take graduation away from them. So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes.”

