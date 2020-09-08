Search

Dave Grohl to meet AC/DC’s Brian Johnson for new Sky Arts documentary

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • September 08, 2020

The pair will come together to "share stories about life on the road"

Dave Grohl will sit down with AC/DC singer Brian Johnson to discuss their legendary careers for a new documentary.

Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl will air on Sky Arts from September 17, with Johnson meeting the Foo Fighters frontman at the band’s legendary Studio 606 in California.

An official synopsis teases: “It’s a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foos’ LA studio to share stories about life on the road.”

The documentary is just one of Sky’s many highlights for music fans this month. Elbow‘s Guy Garvey is set to host From The Vaults, which will see him looking back at some of the greatest TV performances from the last two decades.

Sky Arts will also become free-to-air later this month – allowing all viewers to watch it at no extra cost.

The move comes as part of what the channel says is a mission to “champion and celebrate creativity”.

Last month, Foo Fighters were forced to cancel their upcoming Van Tour that would have commemorated the band’s 25th anniversary.

The shows would have seen the band revisit stops from their first US tour, which was held in 1995.

Johnson, meanwhile, has reportedly reunited with AC/DC to record new music.

He left the rock icons in 2016 after suffering hearing loss and was replaced on the band’s tour by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose.

The post Dave Grohl to meet AC/DC’s Brian Johnson for new Sky Arts documentary appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

