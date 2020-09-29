Search

Tyler, the Creator urges fans to vote: “Go to them polls and cast a fucking vote”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • September 29, 2020

The rapper said that he'll be voting for the first time in the upcoming election

Tyler, the Creator has urged his fans and followers in the US to vote in the upcoming elections, imploring people to “go to them polls and cast a fucking vote” in November.

In a video posted to both his Twitter and Instagram accounts yesterday (September 28), the rapper, artist and fashion designer revealed that he will be voting for the very first time next month.

“I know I’m the last person y’all should ever take advice from, but I’m reiterating what everyone else is saying,” Tyler began in his self-filmed video message. “Please, please, if you are young and your fucking back don’t hurt, go to them polls and cast a fucking vote.

“I didn’t give a fuck about none of this shit, just like a lot of y’all. This is actually gonna be my first time voting, but I see the light. A lot of y’all gonna be like: ‘Ehhh, my vote doesn’t matter and they’re gonna pick who they want’…

“Y’all was posting black squares and protesting from y’all phone… y’all want a new DA? Pull up. Y’all want all these rights and shit? Then fucking pull up.”

After calling for a change in the curriculum in the US to integrate more art and music into schools, Tyler added: “I have female friends who need certain things and I like being able to fuck on and marry whoever I want at any given moment. If we wanna keep some of those options, then we have to start somewhere.

“I’m not a fucking encyclopaedia on this shit, but I know one goddamn thing: if we want any of that, then y’all know what to do… pull up and actually go to the polls.

“Some of that mail-in shit, someone’s gonna try to call fraud, so if you can, go to the polls. I know them lines gonna be long, it’s gonna be hot – but please do that.”

Last week Tyler denied featuring in a viral video with the late Tupac Shakur that was filmed when the former would have been a toddler.

In the video, Tupac is seen taking a stroll in Los Angeles when he spots a child staring at him and proceeds to jokingly confront the youngster.

