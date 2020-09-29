Search

Discover

NEWS

Drake hails Lil Wayne for giving him “everything” in emotional Instagram post

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • September 29, 2020

"More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!!"

Drake has hailed Lil Wayne for giving him “everything I have” in an emotional birthday message to the rapper.

Celebrating Wayne’s 38th birthday on Instagram, Drake hailed the rapper’s talents and credited Wayne for helping his rise to becoming one of the most influential musicians in the world.

Sharing a photo of the pair on stage together, he wrote: “More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!! My GOAT and not just on some emoji shit.

“Sometimes I wanna drop a tear but no emotions from a king…shall be…so I be…who I be…that’s me…that’s Weezy F Baby and please say the mothafuckin…”

This latest greeting comes after Drake paid tribute to Weezy on Father’s Day earlier this year, posting on Instagram: “You are my brother but you raised me so Happy Father’s Day I love u g forever.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that the pair have discussed going on another joint tour together.

In 2014, the rappers embarked on the ‘Drake vs Lil Wayne Tour’, which hit US arenas across the summer.

Speaking as part of Brian Miller’s Art Of Facts show, Drake’s former manager Cortez Bryant remembered the 2014 tour, as well as revealing that plans for a second run have been discussed.

Drake is set to release his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ in the coming months, though it was recently revealed that the rapper failed to trademark the titular term ahead of the release of the album.

The post Drake hails Lil Wayne for giving him “everything” in emotional Instagram post appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

7 10 5
  1. tiwank
    tiwan [ Work At Home For USA ] 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞! 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐛𝐲-𝐟𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝐈’𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐝.𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐈 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟔𝟒𝟕𝟒.𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 - 𝟒 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭. 𝐈 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝟖-𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬.𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 $𝟏𝟕𝟕 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫. 𝐈 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 HERE…....Www.Works75.com
    ...show more
  2. AlicjaClooee
    Alicja Hi! If you want to pull me on your ⚡⚡⚡ stick, then message me where we can meet. Message there ==>> is.gd/profile6251
    ...show more
  3. buchananlydell
    buchanan ◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉ Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💦💧 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other on a💚 much more personal level ==>>www.datingpoints.tk ◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉
    ...show more
  4. dailybongdavn
    dailybongdavncom Soi kèo trận đấu giữa Real Madrid vs Valladolid ngày 1/10dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-real-madrid-vs-valladolid/
    ...show more
  5. kingsmoffi1
    kings moffi @james_mould2020 🤙🔌 📲 💨 Top shelf Indoor/Outdoor and Greenhouse’s you Strains, Distillate Carts, Branded Cartridges, Concentrate Oil, Harshish, We carry both sativa,Hybrid and indica strains, Diazepam, Xanax, etc, insured, and have references upon request.Snapchat@james_mould2020
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.