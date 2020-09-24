John Cena has been cast in an upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off series for HBO Max.

The actor, who will be taking on the role of Peacemaker in James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad, will be reprising his role for an eight-hour spin-off series with the filmmaker once more.

The character was created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette, and first appeared in the Fightin’ 5 comics series created by Charlton Comics.

Peacemaker the series will expand on the world envisaged by Gunn in The Suicide Squad, and will explore the character’s origins.

“James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character. We look forward to a deep dive into the world of Peacemaker,” Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max, told Deadline.

James Gunn added in a statement: “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag.

“I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

On his upcoming role, now extending to the small screen, Cena said. “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie.

“I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The post ‘Suicide Squad’: John Cena cast in James Gunn’s HBO Max spin-off series appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.