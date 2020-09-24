Search

Discover

NEWS

Pixies to release new single ‘Hear Me Out’ today

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • September 24, 2020

It arrives as part of a AA-side 12" vinyl with a cover of T-Rex's 'Mambo Sun'

Pixies are set to release a new song called ‘Hear Me Out’ today (September 24).

The track, which comes from the sessions for the band’s 2019 album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, is set to appear on a new AA-side 12″ vinyl alongside a T-Rex cover of ‘Mambo Sun’.

‘Hear Me Out’ will get its first play on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 6 Music show this afternoon from 4pm (BST). The new AA-side single will come out physically on October 16.

The new AA-side follows Pixies’ seventh album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, which came out last September. The band then released a collection of demos recorded before the album this January.

Reviewing ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, NME wrote: “Steeped in their idiosyncrasies, this is the most comfortably confident that Pixies have sounded in years. With Francis’ hallucinogenic world growing more widescreen, Joey Santiago’s fretwork is wizardly and wonderful, while the basslines and backing vocals of Paz Lenchantin now feel intrinsically threaded through Pixies’ DNA. It adds up to one hell of an adventure in sound.

“They’ll probably always live in the shadow of their impeccable 88-91 purple patch, but ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ is still arguably their most consistent body of work since their 2004 reformation and certainly their most inventive in 28 years.

“What a spooky surprise – that this incarnation of Pixies would turn out to be such a dark, dark horse.”

The post Pixies to release new single ‘Hear Me Out’ today appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 5
  1. sofeawill.iam.y.w.2.4
    juliakane I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  2. Savannahashley8
    Savannahashley I have just received my 3rd paycheck which said that $16285 that i have made just in one month by working online over my laptop. This job is amazing and its regular earnings are much better than my regular office job. Join this job now and start making money online easily by just use this link......... xurl.es/sesdj
    ...show more
  3. peceribh
    pecerib [ Work At Home For USA ] 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞! 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐛𝐲-𝐟𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝐈’𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐝.𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐈 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟔𝟒𝟕𝟒.𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 - 𝟒 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭. 𝐈 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝟖-𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬.𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 $𝟏𝟕𝟕 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫. 𝐈 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 HERE…....Www.Works75.com
    ...show more
  4. Sophia09Sophia09
    sophia that's choice of you. If you want to successful life . you need more and more.. and need a time for you home and your family .. so you have a chance to get all this.. check it how.. www.9kLife.Com
    ...show more
  5. dailybongdavn
    dailybongdavncom Trang cá độ bóng đá online - Trang đá banh uy tín - Trang cá độ bóng đá online - Web đánh banh online - Trang đánh bóng online - Cá độ bóng đá onlinedailybongdavn.com/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.