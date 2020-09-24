Pixies are set to release a new song called ‘Hear Me Out’ today (September 24).

The track, which comes from the sessions for the band’s 2019 album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, is set to appear on a new AA-side 12″ vinyl alongside a T-Rex cover of ‘Mambo Sun’.

‘Hear Me Out’ will get its first play on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 6 Music show this afternoon from 4pm (BST). The new AA-side single will come out physically on October 16.

Pre-order the 'Hear Me Out / Mambo Sun' – Limited Edition Double A Side Yellow 12" Vinyl. Out on October 16th, here https://t.co/0yTs129VeT pic.twitter.com/snkLJn7zHq — PIXIES (@PIXIES) September 24, 2020

The new AA-side follows Pixies’ seventh album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, which came out last September. The band then released a collection of demos recorded before the album this January.

Reviewing ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, NME wrote: “Steeped in their idiosyncrasies, this is the most comfortably confident that Pixies have sounded in years. With Francis’ hallucinogenic world growing more widescreen, Joey Santiago’s fretwork is wizardly and wonderful, while the basslines and backing vocals of Paz Lenchantin now feel intrinsically threaded through Pixies’ DNA. It adds up to one hell of an adventure in sound.

“They’ll probably always live in the shadow of their impeccable 88-91 purple patch, but ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ is still arguably their most consistent body of work since their 2004 reformation and certainly their most inventive in 28 years.

“What a spooky surprise – that this incarnation of Pixies would turn out to be such a dark, dark horse.”

The post Pixies to release new single ‘Hear Me Out’ today appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.