Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney make surprise bid for Wrexham AFC

Wrexham AFC have confirmed that Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney are in shock talks to invest in the Welsh football club.

Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, the creator of It’s Always Sunny, will have the chance to “put forward their vision” for the National League side after the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board voted in favor of allowing the potential takeover to progress.

A statement released on Wrexham’s official website last night (September 23), said: “As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favor of the resolution.

SGM | Name of potential investors revealed following vote. More here https://t.co/Hi26BlfoKl #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/Ec5zdu4oeQ — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) September 23, 2020

“As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC.”

It added: “In due course, Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting.”

Reynolds subsequently confirmed the news on Twitter, responding to a tweet from 2012 which stated: “tidyy you never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham;).”

I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2020

“Yep, you never know,” Reynolds wrote. He added: “I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet.”

Wrexham currently play in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

