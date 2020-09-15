Search

Ariana Grande teases new music with song snippet and lyrics

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • September 15, 2020

Ariana Grande has teased new material with a video on her official Instagram account – you can watch it below.

The pop star, who released her latest album ‘Thank U, Next‘ last year, took to the platform earlier today (September 15) to post a snippet of vocals from an upcoming track. “brb,” she captioned the clip.

“This is angelic,” commented one viewer. Another said: “I kept this looping for a while and my soul left my body for heaven.”

This comes after Grande also appeared to share new lyrics with fans on Twitter yesterday (September 14), writing: “Know my love infinite nothing that I won’t do.” You can see both posts below.

 
 
 
The singer revealed earlier this year that she had a collaboration in the works with Doja Cat. She told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she was “obsessed” with Doja and that they had worked together on a song.

Back in May, Grande teamed up with Lady Gaga on the latter’s ‘Chromatica’ single ‘Rain On Me’. The pair performed the track live during last month’s MTV VMAs 2020 ceremony, where they picked up the awards for Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year.

In a four-star review of Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next‘, NME wrote: “It could easily be a self-pitying album, one ready to dwell in the wreckage of incidents, but instead keeps picking up and moving on; providing a guide to how to keep on keeping on even when it feels like whatever you do is going to end in devastation.”

 

 

 

 

