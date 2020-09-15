Watch “certified young person” Paul Rudd deliver PSA on mask wearing

“Certified young person” Paul Rudd has made a public service announcement to his fellow youths on the importance of wearing a mask during the coronavirus crisis.

The Living With Yourself actor, who’s known for his youthful looks, was enlisted by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to participate in the new video, which sees him donning a baseball cap, yellow hoodie and headphones.

“A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo, and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks,” Rudd says, “because – get this: apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials. No cap.

“So [Cuomo’s] like, ‘Paul, you gotta help. What are you, like 26’. And I didn’t correct him. So fam, let’s real talk. Masks? They’re totally beast. So slide that in your DMs and Twitch it.”

After answering a phone call, Rudd says: “Oh hi, Billie Eilish. What’s that? You’re wearing your mask? Man, I wanna stan you – you’re so my bae.”

The actor makes a number of other references to millennial culture including TikTok, online challenges and his much-shared “Hey, look at us” meme. Elsewhere, he urges: “I shouldn’t have to make it fun – it’s science!”

The clip has since gone viral on Twitter, with viewers calling Rudd a “hero”, “a national treasure” and “the best man to ever exist” for his efforts. You can watch the video above.

Rudd’s Netflix show Living With Yourself was released last October.

