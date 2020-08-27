Search

Disclosure team up with Kehlani and The Internet’s Syd for new song ‘Birthday’

By NME • August 27, 2020

The duo's new album arrives on Friday...

Disclosure have shared a new song that hears them team up with Kehlani and The Internet singer Syd – listen to ‘Birthday’ below.

The new single comes ahead of the release of the electronic music duo’s third album, ‘Energy’, which is due to arrive this coming Friday (August 28).

‘Birthday’, which digs deeper in an R&B sound that brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence brought to the forefront of their repertoire around their second album ‘Caracal’, is the oldest song to feature on the new album.

“[It] has definitely stood the test of time and deservedly made the cut,” explains Guy. “And the addition of Kehlani just took it to the next level and turned into a fire duet.”

On the concept of the song, Howard explains: “Syd and I were going through a similar thing at the time, trying to work out if it was cool to call your ex to say hi or is it too awkward / mean to do so out of the blue?”

You can listen to ‘Birthday’ below:

‘Birthday’ follows the release of recent singles ‘Energy’, ‘My High’ and ‘Douha (Mali Mali)’.

The ‘Energy’ tracklist is as follows:

    1. ‘Watch Your Step’ (Feat. Kelis)
    2. ‘Lavender’ (Feat. Channel Tres)
    3. ‘My High’ (Feat. Aminé & slowthai)
    4. ‘Who Knew?’ (Feat. Mick Jenkins)
    5. ‘Douha (Mali Mali)’ (Feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
    6. ‘Fractal (Interlude)’
    7. ‘Ce n’est pas’ (Feat. Blick Bassy)
    8. ‘Energy’ (Feat. Eric Thomas)
    9. ‘Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude)’
    10. ‘Birthday’ (Feat. Kehlani & Syd)
    11. ‘Reverie’ (Feat. Common)

‘Energy’ arrives on Friday (August 28). You can pre-order it here.

Meanwhile, Disclosure have opened up about releasing their new album ‘Energy’ during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the dance duo – comprising brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence – said after multiple delays to the album release, they decided to still share the album this summer because of its “positive messages.”

