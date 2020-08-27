Search

The 1975 and Wolf Alice’s record label Dirty Hit launches in Australia

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • August 27, 2020

The British indie label is heading down under...

Dirty Hit, the record label for bands like The 1975 and Wolf Alice, has announced that it’s launching a headquarters in Australia.

Setting up shop in Sydney, the new office will be led by Rachel Jones-Williams, who joins the independent label from Sony Music Entertainment. She will oversee label activities for the region as General Manager, Asia Pacific.

Speaking about the challenges of launching the label during the coronavirus pandemic, Jones-Williams told Billboard: “It’s definitely a strange time. In a normal world we would be seeing a debut tour from Beabadoobee and The 1975 would have been returning around this time for an arena tour.

“Like the rest of the industry we’re doing our best to adapt to the times and find creative ways to ensure we can still keep building a connection with Australian audiences without our artists being in market.”

Pale Waves Reading Festival 2019
Pale Waves are another band signed to Dirty Hit. CREDIT: Press

Using the current lockdown situation to “strategically plan for the future,” Jones-Williams added: “As well as working towards a domestic roster, we’re focused on continuing the development and building a local story around some of the recent signings out of the UK and US.”

Dirty Hit Australia’s digital distribution partner is Ingrooves Music Group, through an exclusive global deal that was announced last year.

The new office follows the launch of Dirty Hit USA. According to founder Jamie Oborne, it “feels like the natural next step in the global expansion of the label.”

“Our ethos as a label has always been to maintain and develop a roster of diverse and culturally important artists and an exciting and forward-thinking team with a distinctive identify, across a global sphere,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Beabadoobee has shared a number of details about her upcoming debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’.

The Dirty Hit-signed artist, who won the NME Radar Award at this year’s NME Awards, has revealed that her new album is due to arrive on October 16 and will feature 12 tracks. She has also shared the album’s cover art.

