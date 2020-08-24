‘Westworld’ star Jeffrey Wright clarifies season three cliffhanger

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright has opened up about his character Bernard’s confusing season three finale cliffhanger.

The latest season of the HBO sci-fi series aired earlier this year, and ending with Wright’s host Bernard discovering that the key to the Sublime had been put in his mind by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

In a post-credits sequence, he appears to emerge from the Sublime in the motel room he had entered it in, this time covered in dust, leaving the ending somewhat ambiguous as to how far forward in time he has jumped.

Speaking to TheWrap‘s Emmy magazine, Wright explained: “Bernard steps into The Sublime and at some point he steps out of it, it seems with a bit more information than he had previously. And perhaps with a bit more clarity than he’s previously enjoyed.

“Now, the question of when it is that he comes out, I think, is a very simple one. I think we find him emerging from The Sublime after the pandemic has passed [laughs].

“He’s come out of that thing fully vaccinated, OK, and ready to live a new and more free existence going forward. Where he’s going, we don’t necessarily know, but he’s different than he was before he left.”

Season three also ended with the Man in Black (Ed Harris) being killed by the host Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and replaced by an identical William host.

Co-showrunnner Jonathan Nolan recently teased what to expect from the new William in season four, explaining: “I’m a big believer in being guided by irony. [William] winds up becoming this thing [a host] that he’s controlled for so long. And on a visceral level, I just can’t wait to watch Ed kill everyone.”

Harris added: “I have no idea what they have planned for me. I’m teamed with Tessa, I know. Hopefully, we can do some rightful damage.”

Westworld is expected to return in 2022.

