2 Chainz reveals release date for new album ‘So Help Me God’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • August 20, 2020

It's coming very soon...

2 Chainz has revealed the release date for his forthcoming sixth album ‘So Help Me God’.

The US rapper officially announced the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Rap Or Go To The League’ earlier this month, saying that his “bars are up to par” on the new record.

Taking to his official Instagram account yesterday (August 17), 2 Chainz shared a series of images of himself alongside the LP’s date of arrival. “SO HELP ME GOD sept 25,” he wrote as the caption.

In a follow-up post, the artist said that he was “gearing up for another shocker”, while another upload contained what appeared to be lyrics to a new track: “I use the blood for my armor, if you have done what I did you couldn’t believe in karma.”

You can see those posts below.

 
 
 
SO HELP ME GOD sept 25

Gearing up for another shocker

2 Chainz has also said that he’s planning to release a sequel to ‘ColleGrove’, his 2016 collaborative LP with Lil Wayne, which he is also trying to share in the same year as ‘So Help Me God’.

‘So Help Me God’ was originally the title of Kanye West‘s seventh album, before he eventually settled on ‘The Life Of Pablo’. The record’s other working titles were ‘Swish’ and ‘Waves’.

Meanwhile, 2 Chainz recently took part in a Verzuz battle with Miami rapper Rick Ross, during which Ross shared his unreleased verse from Kanye West’s ‘Famous’.

Back in April, 2 Chainz donated more than 100 meals to the homeless in lieu of reopening his Atlanta restaurants for dine-in service amid the coronavirus lockdown. He also offered free meals outside his restaurant’s downtown location to customers who were socially distancing from each other in line. 

