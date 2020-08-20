Search

A historical error on Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes’ Netflix poster goes viral

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • August 20, 2020

“Presumably the mystery revolves around the sudden appearance of Portcullis House in 19th century London”

A new poster for Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix film Enola Holmes has sparked backlash from fans after a historical error was spotted.

The Stranger Things star leads the Sherlock Holmes spin-off as the seminal detective’s younger sister, alongside Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin.

Discussions began with the release of a new poster, which sees the characters set against 19th century London, which includes Big Ben and Portcullis House – the latter opened in 2001.

The error was pointed out by graphic designer Daniel Benneworth-Gray, who tweeted: “Presumably the mystery revolves around the sudden appearance of Portcullis House in 19th century London.”

The official plot synopsis of Enola Holmes reads: “On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why.”

It continues: “After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London.

“But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.”

The film will mark Brown’s first producing credit, and will be released worldwide on Netflix on September 23.

