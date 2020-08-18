Search

LeBron James debuts new ‘Space Jam’ jersey in first preview of ‘A New Legacy’

By Sam Moore • August 18, 2020

James will be a member of the 'Tune Squad' in the upcoming movie

LeBron James has debuted the new Space Jam basketball jersey in the first preview of the upcoming animated/live-action movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The LA Lakers star will play the lead role in A New Legacy, the follow-up — but not direct sequel — to the Michael Jordan-starring 1996 film. The new movie is set for release on July 16, 2021.

James dropped the first teaser for A New Legacy overnight through a post that appeared on the social media channels of his LeBron James Family Foundation, giving fans a first glimpse of the new ‘Tune Squad’ jersey during a 12-second promotional clip.

You can see the ‘Tune Squad’ jersey in the video below.

A New Legacy is reportedly aiming to reboot the Space Jam franchise in the 2020s, with the new film being directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) and produced by Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler.

Don Cheadle is rumored to be appearing in the new film with James, while the likes of Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi and Anthony Davis are all reportedly set to feature.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter back in September 2018, James expressed his excitement about the movie.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told the publication. “It’s so much bigger.

“I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan [Coogler] did that for a lot of people [with Black Panther].”

