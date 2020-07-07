50 Cent responds as T.I. challenges him to ‘Verzuz’ battle

T.I. has challenged 50 Cent to a ‘Verzuz’ battle in a message sent to 50 on his birthday.

It’s set to be the latest edition of the popular series initiated by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, that began on Instagram at the start of the coronavirus lockdown, which sees high-profile rappers, producers and singers facing off and playing highlights from their respective discographies.

“For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir,” T.I. said to 50 Cent in an Instagram video. “Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man.

“But, I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge,” he added, before referencing the chart battle in 2007 between Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’ and 50’s ‘Curtis’ albums. “Last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your ass off, so, you might not wanna do that. Well, guess who ain’t scared of your mothafuckin’ ass, 50?”

50 Cent then jokingly responded to the proposal, referencing Chris Tucker’s character Smokey from the film Friday, writing: “yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL.”

Recent Verzuz battles have seen Alicia Keys and John Legend go head-to-head, while other face-offs include Nelly versus Ludacris, Lil Jon versus T-Pain, and French Montana versus Tory Lanez.

Speaking to NME about the Verzuz series, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz said: “It’s authentic. It’s educational, it’s interesting and it’s music. People love music, and they love good music.

“So what we wanted to do was celebrate the architects of good music – whether it was the writers, whether it was the producers, and we’re about to take it to a lot of different areas and a lot of different places.”

