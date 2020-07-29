Search

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz to face off in next ‘Verzuz’ battle

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • July 29, 2020

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz are set to do battle in the next Verzuz battle.

The online clash series  was launched in March by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. It sees competitors taking it in turns to play a song from a list of 20 tracks from across their discography as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on.  A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

It’s now been confirmed that Rick Ross and 2 Chainz’ showdown is set to take place on Thursday, August 6 at 8PM EST over on the Verzuz Instagram account. The show will be simulcast on Apple Music and archived on the streaming platform for fans to view when it’s over.

 
 
 
@RichForever vs @2Chainz! The High Rollers Edition #Verzuz ‼ Thursday, August 6th, 8PM ET, on our IG and @AppleMusic. Drinks by @Ciroc

Their clash comes after Snoop Dogg and DMX went head to head against each other earlier this month, in what was billed as “the battle of the dogs”.

The pair ran through their hits in a mammoth 21 rounds, which saw both artists praise each other and reveal their inspirations during the live streamed event which was watched by over 500,000 people.

While going through their greatest hits, including ‘Deep Cover’, ‘Where My Dogs At’, ‘Gin and Juice’, ‘Who Am I (What’s My Name)’ and ‘Some X Shit’, Snoop also performed ‘Ain’t No Fun’, which featured the late Nate Dogg before DMX also launched into ‘Back in One Piece’, his track with Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001.

 

