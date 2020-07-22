Dua Lipa took to Twitter today (July 22) to tease the forthcoming release of a new collaborative track featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

The pop singer’s tweet revealed the name of the song to be ‘Un Dia (One Day)’, set to drop on Friday (July 24) at 1am BST.

A short clip of the song’s accompanying video credited 21-year-old Colombian Stillz as director and Neon16, the production house of Puerto Rican record producer and songwriter Tainy, as producers.

The track will be Lipa’s first new material since the release of her second album, ‘Future Nostalgia’, in March, with Lipa releasing a video for the album track ‘Hallucinate’ earlier this month.

Earlier this week the singer came under fire after tweeting about the rights of indigenous Kosovar Albanians, sparking a heated debate online.

Some challenged Lipa’s statement by linking it to a far-right ‘Greater Albania’ ideology or challenging the accuracy of her statement.

Lipa has since clarified the intent of her controversial tweet with another post in which she said her statement “was never meant to incite any hate”.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has dropped two surprise albums this year, beginning with ‘YHLQMDLG’ in February, which came out only two days after the artist announced its upcoming release.

Two months later, ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’ followed unannounced, a ten-track album that featured collaborations with Nicky Jam, Don Omar, Zion & Lennox and more.

The post Dua Lipa teases collaboration track with J Balvin and Bad Bunny appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.