Tom Morello teases new BLM protest song featuring Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • July 02, 2020

'Stand Up' is set to arrive later today

Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello has teased details of a new protest song inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

A collaboration with Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, ‘Stand Up’ is set to arrive today with Morello sharing details on his Instagram account.

In a brief sample of the upcoming clip, Morello can be heard delivering a furious guitar line before Reynolds screams the titular words.

Morello accompanied the clip with a photo of a Black Lives Matter protestor standing on the roof of a car and confirmed that singer Shea Diamond will also feature on the track.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

TOMORROW. Me X @danreynolds from @imaginedragons X @iamsheadiamond X @thebloodybeetrootsofficial 📸: @ericlarokk

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) on

The Rage guitarist has also been an outspoken voice during the recent Black Lives Matter protests, using his social platforms to cut down critics who have questioned his opinions and expertise.

After being accused of being “another successful musician instantly [becoming] a political expert,” Morello deftly pointed out in defending his right to have a political opinion that he happened to be an honours grad in political science from Harvard University.

“One does not have to be an honours grad in political science from Harvard University to recognise the unethical and inhumane nature of this administration but well, I happen to be an honours grad in political science from Harvard University, so I can confirm that for you,” Morello wrote in reply.

Last month, Morello also marked 10 years since Rage Against The Machine’s legendary Finsbury Park gig in London.

The free show was staged after the band’s ‘Killing In The Name’ beat the odds to become the UK’s Christmas Number 1 single in 2009 following a fan campaign.

