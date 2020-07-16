Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Extraction’, ‘Bird Box’ and more named as biggest Netflix original movies of all time

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tobi Akingbade • July 16, 2020

The streaming service has revealed its biggest blockbusters for the first time

Netflix has revealed its top 10 original films in the first four weeks of release.

Extraction, the latest Netflix original movie starring Chris Hemsworth, is the biggest Netflix original movie ever with Bird Box landing second place and Spenser Confidential following closely in the third position.

The list, as reported by Bloomberg, sees the streaming platform order the original films by the among of accounts “viewed” the films.

Netflix is popular for being mysterious about their viewings figures, so this is a first.

Here’s the top 10:

  1. Extraction: 99 million
  2. Bird Box: 89 million
  3. Spenser Confidential: 85 million
  4. 6 Underground: 83 million
  5. Murder Mystery: 73 million
  6. The Irishman: 64.2 million
  7. Triple Frontier: 63 million
  8. The Wrong Missy: 59 million
  9. The Platform: 56.2 million
  10. The Perfect Date: 48 million
Bid bird trailer netflix sandra bullock
Sandra Bollock in Bird Box Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, a sequel Bird Box is in development, according to the novelist whose work inspired the original movie.

Josh Malerman’s 2014 post-apocalyptic novel was adapted by Netflix for a feature-length film that starred the likes of Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, and Machine Gun Kelly. The movie was a huge hit upon its arrival to the streaming service, where, at the time, it achieved the best first-week viewing figures of any Netflix Original film in history.

In a new interview, Malerman has revealed that a sequel film is in the works. “I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” he told Inverse. “Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”

Even though plot details remain unclear, Malerman hints that the new movie could come from the synopsis for the sequel novelMalorie, which is due to be released later this month.

The post ‘Extraction’, ‘Bird Box’ and more named as biggest Netflix original movies of all time appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 4 9
  1. tabimek
    tabimek [ Work At Home For USA ]my friend's ex-wife makes $73 every hour on the internet. She has been fired for 5 months but last month her check was $20281 just working on the internet for a few hours. read review....www.Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  2. tabimek
    tabimek [ Work At Home For USA ]my friend's ex-wife makes $73 every hour on the internet. She has been fired for 5 months but last month her check was $20281 just working on the internet for a few hours. read review....www.Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  3. LauraBody
    Laura Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/iiVnP
    ...show more
  4. Routimerend
    Routimerend ★My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.   Try it your self..............www.gocash9.com
    ...show more
  5. Sulame1
    Sulame I am now making over $15k every month just by doing an easy j0b 0nl!ne from home using my laptop. I am a student and after my college just doing this easy j0b for maximum 2 hrs a day. Very easy to do j0b and earn!ng from this are much bettrt than other office j0bs. Everybody can now get this and start making extra dollars 0nl!ne by just follow instructions on this s!te. !~!~!~!.GOOD LUCK ● SEE HERE.⇢⇢⇢www.goldensalary.com
    ...show more
  6. mufyocegnu
    mufyocegnu Last month I have made $18623 by working online from home in my part time. I have made this income in my very first month of joining and that was awesome. I am a college student and doing this job in only my part time. I want you also to join this and start earning online right now by follow details on this link..........www.right75.com
    ...show more
  7. mufyocegnu
  8. AngelaFett
    Angela19 Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/profile29437
    ...show more
  9. RichardMWilliams
    RichardMWilliams ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.